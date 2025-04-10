PM reaffirms casino bill defence

Listen to this article

Around 1,200 demonstrators from the Network of Students and People Reforming Thailand and the 'Anti-Casino' alliance gather outside parliament to protest the controversial draft bill on entertainment complexes, which seeks to legalise casinos, on Wednesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has once again defended the entertainment complex-casino bill, saying that facts about the draft law are being distorted to mislead the public into believing it would legalise casinos nationwide.

She described the move as a "political game" aimed at provoking mass protests against the entertainment complex scheme -- a core policy her government formally announced in parliament upon taking office.

The prime minister said she still hopes to improve the public's understanding of the bill, which she believes could help reduce resistance to one of the government's key economic stimulus policies.

"The fact is that legal casinos would only be allowed to operate in 10% of each of the entertainment complexes -- not everywhere in the country, as some have falsely claimed," said the prime minister.

She has now officially instructed government agencies across the country to help improve public understanding of the bill during the two-month-long parliamentary recess, which begins tomorrow.

Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong echoed the prime minister's optimism, saying that better public understanding of the bill could perhaps ease resistance.

"Several groups still don't understand the essence of the draft law," he said, adding that the government may have to wait until public sentiment improves before pushing the bill forward again.

Following strong opposition from various sectors, the government had on Tuesday resolved to postpone the bill until the next parliamentary session.

Previously, the Paetongtarn government had pushed hard to have the bill deliberated in parliament yesterday, one day before the current session ends, which is today.

Meanwhile, the groups protesting against the entertainment-complex bill -- which includes the legalisation of casinos as part of the complexes -- have demanded that the bill be scrapped entirely, not merely deferred.

"Our intention is to completely stop the legalisation of casinos, not just to see the bill's deliberation delayed," said Pichit Chaimongkol, leader of the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand (NSPRT), which led a protest outside the parliament complex yesterday.

Led by NSPRT, hundreds of protesters -- wearing white shirts printed with "No Casinos" -- yesterday gathered near Government House in the morning before marching to parliament.

Upon arrival, they set up tents, blocking entrances and exits to the complex.

Police from Bang Pho station were also deployed to maintain order and ensure safety.

Mr Pichit also demanded that House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha stop the bill completely, not just defer it to come into effect at a later date.

He added that if Mr Wan ever proceeds with the deliberation of this bill, he will be the one to bear the brunt of allowing parliament to be tainted with what the activist described as an attempt to whitewash shady businesses in parliament.

Dr Warong Detkitvikrom, chairman of the Thai Pakdee Party and another key protest leader, threatened to "stop" the Paetongtarn government if it refuses to listen to the voice of the people opposing casino legalisation.

"If the government keeps challenging the people, believe me, there won't be any new parliamentary session for it," he warned.

"We're not calling them entertainment complexes -- they're casinos, dens for mafia thugs and criminals."

These protest leaders vowed to camp out outside the parliament complex until they were certain the House of Representatives wouldn't begin deliberating the bill as had intended before.

Similar protests against the Paetongtarn government's entertainment complex–casino bill were also reported in other provinces, including in Khon Kaen, where dozens of opponents gathered at the provincial city hall.

In another development, during a session of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Chaichanok Chidchob, a Bhumjaithai Party MP for Buri Ram, publicly declared his opposition to the government casino bill.

The MP is the son of Newin Chidchob, the de facto leader of the Bhumjaithai Party -- a key coalition partner of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

"I, the eldest son of Mr Newin and Ms Karuna Chidchob, will never, ever support the legalisation of casinos -- not in this bill, nor any others," he said.