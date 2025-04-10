Police nab four burglars in Pathum Thani

Four robbers from Colombia and Peru have been arrested for stealing valuables worth five million baht from a house in Pathum Thani.

The arrests followed a report made to Pathum Thani Provincial Police on Sunday regarding a home burglary in Muang district's Bang Khu Wat subdistrict.

The victim, Ms Duangdao (surname withheld), 66, discovered that her home had been broken into when she returned at around 8pm after dining out with her family.

According to Ms Duangdao, the burglars made off with a 40-kilogramme safe and other valuables, including gold necklaces, diamond rings, amulets, designer handbags, and cash in various currencies -- with a total estimated value of five million baht.

CCTV footage showed four foreign men parking a car near the property at around 5pm. Three exited the vehicle while one remained inside. They waited until the house was vacant before breaking in. The burglary took less than 20 minutes, after which they fled the scene.

With assistance from the Immigration Bureau, the four suspects were apprehended on Monday in Nong Khai province while attempting to flee to Laos. The stolen items were recovered in their possession.

The suspects were identified as Raul Ferney Nino Quitian, 64, Nelson Andes Malo Rojas, 46, and Luis Guillermo Castillo Romero, 65 -- all Colombian nationals -- and Sandro Miranda Pomalia, 29, a Peruvian.

Investigations revealed that the gang had rented a house in Bangkok's Lat Krabang district and targeted affluent neighbourhoods with minimal security. Police suspect the group may be part of a larger international crime syndicate. Further interrogations and legal proceedings are ongoing.