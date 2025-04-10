Don Mueang readies for Songkran

Don Mueang international airport expects about 700,000 passengers to pass through its portals during the Songkran holiday, up 10% from last year.

Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) president Kerati Kijmanawat said yesterday that the airport was ready to handle the influx of people.

Don Mueang airport director Wichit Kaewsaitiam said the peak period for workers returning to their home provinces for the holiday would be tomorrow.

For added convenience, Don Mueang airport will provide free parking from 00.01am on April 12 till midnight on April 16.

Shuttle buses between the five-floor car park building and passenger terminal 1, Gate 6, will operate around the clock, Mr Wichit said.

A total of 4,391 flights are scheduled from April 11-17, an average 627 per day and up 3.1% on the same period last year. He said 2,705 were domestic flights, up 7.3%

He said 701,636 passengers are scheduled to arrive at Don Mueang airport over the seven-day holiday, an average of 100,234 a day, marking an increase of 10.8% on-year.

Mr Wichit said this tally comprised 282,490 international passengers (up 6.9%) and 419,146 domestic passengers (up 13.5%).

Meanwhile, Pol Maj Gen Thawat Wongsanga, deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) and board member of the Transport Company, chaired a meeting to coordinate traffic and safety measures over the festival.

Pol Maj Gen Thawat said large numbers of travellers are expected to depart from Mo Chit 2 Terminal in Chatuchak district and Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.

To manage traffic and ensure safety, four coordination centres will be set up -- three along Kamphaeng Phet 2 and 6 roads and one at Mo Chit 2 bus terminal, he said.

Police will work with the military, the Transport Company and the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) to ease congestion.

Transport Co acting president Chatchawan Phonamontham said that from April 9–12, daily commuter volume is expected to reach 120,000–130,000 people, with 5,000 trips operating daily.

To reduce congestion at Mo Chit 2, passengers with pre-booked tickets on routes to the North, Northeast and East, for buses departing after 6pm, should board at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, Gate 2.

Due to road closures near the inbound channel of Mo Chit 2, commuters are advised to plan ahead.