SLF to deduct more from debtors

SLF deducts more from debtors

DEBT: The Student Loan Fund (SLF) will begin deducting an additional 3,000 baht per month from the salaries of borrowers with overdue loan repayments, according to Nanthawan Wongkhachornjit, the fund's manager.

The clarification follows concerns among SLF borrowers after a letter involving an extra deduction of 3,000 baht per month from the SLF to employers has gone viral. Many question why they face the extra deduction despite making regular payments.

Ms Nanthawan said it applies only to borrowers who have failed to settle their overdue debt by July of each year, so the SLF must deduct the remaining balance from their salaries, starting in April.

Borrowers can check the exact amount of their overdue debt through the SLF mobile application, she said. They can also restructure their loans via www.studentloan.or.th.

Borrowers can extend their repayment period by up to 15 years to have their penalty fines reduced.