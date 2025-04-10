Thailand seeks Myanmar’s aid on toxic river

Contamination in Kok River might be linked to upstream gold mining across border

Listen to this article

Thai authorities are awaiting a response from Myanmar about potential cooperation in tackling toxic contamination affecting the Kok River, a water source for downstream communities in Chiang Mai.

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) emphasised that cooperation is crucial for protecting both public health and the environment along the river’s course.

Surasee Kittimonthon, the ONWR secretary-general, said authorities were advising the suspension of water use due to the hazardous levels of pollutants in the waterway.

His office has initiated discussions with the Mekong River Commission Secretariat and the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation group to facilitate Myanmar’s involvement in addressing the issue.

“We sincerely hope to receive a response from the Burmese government through these regional cooperative frameworks,” Mr Surasee said, referring to Myanmar.

“We have requested Myanmar’s cooperation in establishing a water-quality monitoring system and assessing the river’s flow, which will provide valuable data for both countries to manage the water resources more effectively.”

Mr Surasee said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been engaged in exploring diplomatic channels for discussions with Myanmar.

The ONWR has stressed that Myanmar’s cooperation is vital, especially in terms of implementing preventive measures to minimise the transboundary environmental impacts on Thailand’s downstream communities.

The Kok River, which originates in Myanmar and flows through areas controlled by the United Wa State Army, provides water to communities in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai before joining the Mekong River.

Recent tests conducted by the Department of Pollution Control revealed alarmingly high levels of heavy metals, particularly arsenic and lead, which were found to be double the levels considered unsafe.

The department believes the contamination may be linked to gold mining activities authorised by the United Wa State Army, which has granted foreign companies licences to invest in the area.

As the ONWR awaits a response from Myanmar, the situation remains critical, with urgent calls for regional cooperation to prevent further environmental damage and safeguard public health along the river’s downstream communities, Mr Surasee said.