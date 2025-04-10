Loans to borrow for upskilling

Loan scheme to upskill employees

LABOUR: The Department of Skill Development (DSD) has urged businesses to apply for a zero-interest loan scheme aimed at helping them upskill their employees to stay competitive.

DSD director-general Decha Pruekphathanarak said the programme allows firms to apply for loans of up to 1 million baht per application, with a one-year repayment period.

Mr Decha said the financial support is intended to support those facing budgetary constraints and ensure staff are equipped with the skills needed to increase productivity or lower operational costs.

Under the Skill Development Promotion Act, companies with over 100 staff must provide skill development training to at least 50% of their workforce or contribute to the Skill Development Fund at a specified rate.

For the 2025 fiscal year, a fund of 30 million baht has been allocated for the loan programme.

Businesses can submit applications via e-fund.dsd.go.th. Loan contracts must be signed by Aug 31.