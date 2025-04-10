Money-laundering crackdown nets B1.9bn assets

Over 1.9 billion baht has been seized during a money-laundering crackdown operation over the past six months, with over 2,300 suspects arrested for offences related to e-cigarettes and laughing gas, according to the Royal Thai Police.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Prachuap Wongsuk, in his capacity as director of the anti-money laundering centre, held a joint press conference yesterday with senior officers from the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo), Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), Consumer Protection Police Division, and Provincial Police Region 1 and 2.

From Oct 1 to March 31 the centre pursued 252 money laundering cases and seized assets worth 1.9 billion baht.

Regarding the crackdown on e-cigarettes, from Feb 26 to last Sunday, some 2,337 suspects were arrested with over 1.6 million vaping items confiscated, totalling over 296 million baht in value.

The transaction routes of 22 major cases were checked, leading to asset seizures worth over 202 million baht.

The crackdown is part of the Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration's efforts to suppress e-cigarettes by confiscating the items, as well as the funds and assets of offenders.

According to the Amlo, if e-cigarette-related offences are found in breach of the Customs Act, they can also be considered crimes under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, allowing for both criminal prosecution and asset seizures.

All relevant agencies have been instructed to work together with the Amlo to establish measures related to the control of e-cigarettes.

Strict measures have been taken by focusing on schools, warehouses and online vendors, with officials also working with the Customs Department to intercept the smuggling of such goods.

Pol Gen Prachuap urged police to intensify their investigations to prevent the illegal import, distribution, possession and storage of e-cigarettes and laughing gas, or nitrous oxide.

The prevalence of e-cigarette usage has become increasingly severe, causing public disturbance and health problems not only for users but also for those around them, especially young people, he said.