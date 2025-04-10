Court fines man B10,000 baht for dragging dog behind motorcycle

The dog owner, Pannawit, 35, is forced to stop his motorcycle after a female motorist saw him dragging his dog with his motorcycle along the road in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday. (Capture from a clip posted by Facebook user Charuwan Phuangkham)

A dog owner has been fined 10,000 baht for animal abuse after he was caught on a video clip dragging his pet while riding his motorcycle along the road in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday.

The Sikhiu Provincial Court initially sentenced Pannawit, 35, to a fine of 20,000 baht for animal cruelty after public prosecutors filed the case against the dog owner on Wednesday.

The amount of the fine was reduced to 10,000 baht due to his confession. There was no jail term. The surname of the abusive dog owner was not disclosed, Watchdog Thailand Foundation said when posting the court's ruling on its Facebook page on Thursday.

An uproar among netizens occurred after a video clip showed him dragging the dog, tied to his bike, along the road in front of Pak Chong municipality on Tuesday. The dog was rescued by a female motorist. The clip, which went viral online, was posted by Facebook user Charuwan Phuangkham.

Pannawit had had a quarrel with his boyfriend before he used a rope to tie his four-month-old dog to his motorcycle and dragged the animal along the road for over 600 metres. A female motorist who saw the incident intervened and asked him to stop his bike.

A representative from Watchdog Thailand Foundation later filed a complaint with Pak Chong police against the dog owner for animal cruelty.

Pannawit was summonsed to the police station and he admitted to having dragged the dog. He said he was enraged following the quarrel with his boyfriend.

Watchdog Thailand Foundation posts the Sikhiu Provincial Court's decision to fine the dog owner 10,000 baht for dragging his dog with his motorcycle along a road in Nakhon Ratchasima.