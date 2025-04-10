Thai road safety centre activated for Songkran

The Ministry of Interior reopened the Road Safety Operation Centre on Thursday to monitor traffic incidents during the so-called "ten dangerous days" of Songkran from April 11–20.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government has implemented a comprehensive road safety policy aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities over festive periods.

The centre serves as a hub for coordinating efforts between agencies, focusing on law enforcement, infrastructure management, and public awareness campaigns.

Mr Anutin also instructed officers to enhance safety protocols at roadside checkpoints to prevent accidents, citing past crashes at checkpoints.

Following a meeting with the operation centre board, Education Minister Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob revealed a handful of strategies to improve road safety: establishing a management centre, reducing risk factors for drivers and vehicles, improving road conditions, and ensuring proper compensation for accident victims.

Pol Gen Permpoon said the ministry, in cooperation with the Department of Land Transport (DLT) and auto-mechanic students from vocational schools, will operate 150 round-the-clock vehicle inspection points for both traditional and electric vehicles nationwide.

He emphasised the importance of the ongoing collaboration among agencies on road safety measures, including volunteer mobile healthcare units to assist with medical emergencies on secondary roads.

He said the units will not focus on injuries or deaths, expressing hope for zero accidents during the period.

In a related development, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said an estimated 7.01 million vehicles will travel to and from Bangkok between April 11 and 17.

To ease road congestion, the Highway Department will conduct a trial opening of Motorway No 6, a 163-kilometre route connecting Hin Kong and Nakhon Ratchasima.

The motorway will be toll-free during the Songkran period, with drivers able to use the 85.4km Hin Kong-Pak Chong and 77.9km Pak Chong–Nakhon Ratchasima sections.

Minister Suriya noted the test run is designed to provide a safer and faster travel option to the northeastern region, potentially cutting travel times by two to three hours.

The new route is expected to reduce traffic congestion on Mittraphap Road by 40-45% and on Phahonyothin Road by 25-30%, with over 300,000 vehicles anticipated to use it during the free trial period, he said.

Construction work on the motorway, currently 97.75% complete, will be temporarily paused during the seven-day trial.