SAO to give update after festival

The State Audit Office (SAO) will hold a press conference after Songkran to provide a detailed explanation about the collapse of its new headquarters in Chatuchak district following the earthquake that originated in Myanmar on March 28.

Gen Chanathap Inthamara, chairman of the State Audit Commission, spoke to the media during an event marking the SAO's 25th anniversary. He addressed the agency's response to the collapse of its under-construction building during the tremors.

He said Auditor-General Montien Charoenphol has coordinated with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to support the ongoing rescue operation.

A date for the press conference to clarify all pertinent matters will be decided during the Songkran period.

Gen Chanathap emphasised the commission's commitment to transparency and truth-seeking, noting that he has not distanced himself from the investigation.

When asked about Thai investors linked to China Railway No.10, the contractor responsible for the collapsed building, he said he was unaware of specific details but confirmed an internal investigation was underway.

He said the investigation timeline has been extended by 90 days to allow for the integration of findings from the prime minister's probe committee.

"I offer my deepest condolences for this tragic and unexpected event. The SAO is committed to conducting a thorough fact-finding investigation to prevent similar incidents in the future," Gen Chanathap stated.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt reported progress on the rescue operation yesterday.

An FA1000 backhoe, weighing over 100 tonnes and equipped with a 40-metre arm, has been deployed in Zones A and B to remove debris and twisted steel from the top of the structure, he said. It should help recover the bodies of at least 10 of the 14 workers believed trapped on the 28th and 29th floors, he said.

Yesterday marked the 14th day of the rescue operation, with the death toll standing at 23 and 71 missing.