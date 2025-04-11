New plan to promote food waste sorting

People sort rubbish at waste sorting bins in Bangkok. (File photo: BMA)

Households in six districts across Bangkok will be eligible to get a discount on their rubbish collection fee if they sort their food scraps from their general waste, according to an adviser to Bangkok governor Pornphrom Vikitsreth.

The discount is meant as an incentive to get more residents to sort out their rubbish prior to disposal, especially since rubbish collection fees are set to increase in October.

From April 21, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will start collecting food waste in Bang Phlat, Bang Kho Laem, Lat Phrao, Phaya Thai, Thon Buri and Lat Krabang districts.

Households that are keen to join the initiative can sign up on the BKK Waste Pay mobile application. Homes which have successfully registered will be given green waste bags to dispose of their food waste in.

The BMA's Environment Department will work with officials in the six districts to evaluate the project before expanding the scheme to other districts, Mr Pornphrom said.

Food waste will be picked up two or three times a week. The BMA will also encourage residents to put the food waste to use as animal feed or fertiliser.