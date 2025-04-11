Cops' salaries cut for conman motorcade

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai

Two military police officers have been detained and are facing disciplinary punishment for leading the motorcade of an alleged conman who claimed to have close ties with several political bigwigs, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Thursday.

Both officers were seen in uniform escorting a vehicle occupied by Thanyatep Sirithapsadechakul, 32, who has recently been under fire for claiming to have close connections with numerous political VIPs and high-ranking police.

Mr Phumtham said that, following an initial investigation, the two officers were detained with their salaries cut and pensions suspended.

He suggested lower-level civil officers seeking part-time jobs, such as providing door security for bars or pubs, should not condone any inappropriate action, adding he is also working to boost the salaries of low-ranking officers.

Mr Thanyatep's fraud was first exposed by actress Rinyarat Watchararojsiri, whom he was courting.

On Monday, Mr Thanyatep was charged with violating the Computer Crime Act by inputting false information into the computer system with the intention of deceiving others. He was detained at Khok Khram police station, where he, on the same day, jumped from the 3rd floor to escape.

He was sent to a hospital to receive treatment.

The station's superintendent, Pol Col Prapas Kaewcheed, said on Thursday that Mr Thanyatep was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday as the X-ray showed no critical injury to his spine despite previously conflicting reports about his condition.

He was sent to the Criminal Court to face other public fraud charges dating back to 2021 and is now being held at Nonthaburi Provincial Prison.

Pol Col Prapas said accusations of lese majeste and other offences relating to him wearing royal decorations are being probed.