Two Chinese arrested for thefts on plane to Bangkok

A policeman at Suvarnabhumi Airport frisks a Chinese national suspected of stealing money from other passengers on the same flight on Thursday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

Two Chinese passengers have been arrested and charged for stealing cash from other travellers on a flight from Macao to Bangkok.

The two men, identified only as Han, 54, and Wang, 46, were detained after Air Macau flight NX996 landed at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday, according to Pol Col Seksan Thiraruangrit of the Tourist Police Bureau.

The arrest followed an alert from the airline regarding thefts on the aircraft, with both men suspected of the crime.

Pol Col Seksan said a passenger saw Mr Wang searching a backpack of another traveller, named only as Trang, placed in the overhead bin and stealing a plastic bag containing Thai baht. Other passengers also noticed Mr Wang and Mr Han leaving their seats to look for bags belonging to others.

Police asked Mr Wang and Mr Han for a search after they appeared suspicious upon exiting the aircraft, discovering 30,000 baht in cash belonging to Mr Trang.

Another passenger, Ding, also from China, later reported losing 50,000 baht during the flight. The money was found in the possession of the two men.

They were charged for thefts in public places.

Air Macau flight NX996 departs Macau at 7.40am local time and arrives at Suvarnabhumi at 9.35am.

Some airlines have warned passengers of possible thefts during flights and advised travellers to keep valuable belongings close all the time.