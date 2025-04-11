Waterspout causes alarm near Phuket marina

No reports of damage or injuries from natural phenomenon in Chalong Bay

A waterspout forms over the sea in Chalong Bay in Muang district of Phuket on Friday. (Photos: Government Public Relations Department)

A waterspout that formed just off a yacht marina in Chalong Bay in Phuket caused alarm among boaters and onlookers on Friday.

The natural phenomenon was filmed by a foreign tourist in the area at the time of its emergence around 11am.

Video shows a column of swirling water rising from the sea, and expressions of shock and distress can be heard.

While the incident occurred near a marina for yachts and speedboats, no damage has been reported to any vessels, including local fishing boats and seaside structures.

Authorities said they would review the video and look into the situation.

Residents and visitors to the Chalong Bay area have been urged to closely follow reports and stay on land for the time being until safety can be assured.

The Meteorological Department reported that storms are expected across 60% of the southern region, including Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces, with winds likely to reach 15 to 35 kilometres per hour and waves rising to over two metres.