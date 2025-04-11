Tourist boat bursts into flames off Koh Kut

Two crew members injured, Thai family of four brought safely to shore

Flames rise from a tourist boat that caught fire off Koh Kut in the eastern province of Trat on Friday, injuring two people. (Photo supplied)

At least two people were injured after a tourist boat carrying a family of four caught fire off the shores of Koh Kut in Trat province on Friday.

Provincial authorities were alerted to provide aid at around 11.40am as the Aor Subpiti went up in flames. Initial reports indicated one injured person was on board.

The vessel was reported to be carrying a family of four tourists and a crew of two. All were assisted by volunteers and taken to Koh Kut Hospital.

The family — a father, mother and two children — had been picked up by the boat from Koh Kood Cabana Resort and had gone on a coral diving trip. During their return, the engine of the boat reportedly exploded into flames. While helping their passengers to return to shore, the crew members sustained burns.

The last crew member remaining to fight the blaze had to abandon ship when he was unable to extinguish the flames and was picked up by a passing fishing boat.

Local authorities confirmed that there were only six people on board during the incident, with those injured being the two crew.

Inspections revealed that the fire was accidental, as the engine met safety standards.

A call for increased caution has been issued across the getaway island, where about 3,000 to 4,000 visitors are currently residing for the Songkran holiday.

The owner of the boat has been identified as Angkana Apibansri. The boat driver was 18-year-old Supawat Rojanamol, with 16-year-old Manawat Bialy acting as helmsman. Manawat received significant injuries to his arms and face.

The family taking the trip was identified as Thai nationals who had arrived on Thursday.