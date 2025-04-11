Public warned to stay alert to drowning risk

Statistics show that April, and Songkran in particular, is peak season for water fatalities

Passengers wait for buses to take them home or to holiday destinations at the Mor Chit terminal on Friday, as people start leaving Bangkok for the Songkran holidays. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has warned the public to take extra care over the Songkran holidays given the annual rise in drownings around the time of the water festival.

Alarming statistics show that fatalities from drowning climb steeply in April, especially during Songkran, he said on Friday.

According to data from the office of the permanent secretary at the ministry, an average of 327 people drown each April, and from April 13–15, as many as 15 people drown on average per day — a rate 1.5 times higher than at other times of the year.

Adults aged 45–59 are the most at-risk group, accounting for an average of 84 deaths in April, followed by children under 15, at 70.

A report on drowning by the Department of Disease Control showed that 79% of those who drown at this time do so in natural or agricultural water sources, while 12% had consumed alcohol beforehand. None of those who died were wearing life jackets.

Mr Somsak said a lack of awareness about water safety, poor swimming or survival skills, and scant knowledge about how to help victims were all risk factors.

He urged the public to adhere to safety warnings at tourist sites, wear life jackets when taking part in water activities and avoid consuming alcohol near or in the water. Parents must never leave their children near the water unsupervised, he stressed.

He said tourism areas such as reservoirs, waterfalls and beaches should provide safe swimming zones separated from boat traffic, and lifeguards should be present.

The Marine Department said it would deploy nearly 800 officers and 52 patrol boats to enhance safety at piers and tourist spots across the country during the April 12-15 Songkran holiday.

The department has secured cooperation from the Royal Thai Navy, the Marine Police Division and rescue foundations, among others, to step up safety measures, said deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanachan.

She said the public should avoid booze and wear life jackets when boarding boats. They are also advised to monitor weather forecasts and contact the 1199 hotline around-the-clock to report water-related emergencies.

Ms Sasikarn said that as part of the safety drive, passenger boat services on the Saen Saeb canal in Bangkok would be suspended from April 12 to 15.