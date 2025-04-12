BMA sets up Songkran safety hub

Listen to this article

CCTV footage of Songkran celebration locations is seen at the City Hall on Friday. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) opened a command centre on Friday to oversee the safety of Songkran revellers in Bangkok and 17 celebration spots across the city.

The centre will be operating until next Thursday.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said a meeting at Bangkok City Hall on Friday focused on safety measures for the festival, with the BMA emphasising public safety and convenience.

He said that the BMA would coordinate with the Metropolitan Police Bureau, the Traffic Police, the Tourist Police Bureau, local police, thessakij officials, and relevant agencies in order to achieve this.

A joint command centre has been set up to oversee safety and monitor CCTV systems. Walk-through metal detectors and patrol officers have been deployed at 17 tourist service booths across Bangkok to assist tourists and handle complaints.

The public is encouraged to celebrate respectfully by upholding Thai cultural and traditional values.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) created a safety plan for April 11–17, focusing on high-risk areas. Surveillance efforts included night entertainment venues and event spaces, with staff stationed at 43 locations.

The Traffic and Transport Department has prepared for the "Ten Dangerous Days" road safety campaign by installing CCTVs in key areas, such as Khao San Road, which consists of 186 cameras, 16 cameras along the Road, 11 face cameras, and four screening points.

Silom Road has 115 cameras, 28 cameras along the road, 13 face cameras, two panoramic and PTZ cameras, one PTZ camera, and five screening points.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been implemented to assist in facial recognition, tracking individuals and identifying suspects.

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism is organising Songkran events from April 12–14 at City Hall's Lan Khon Mueang and 16 other locations in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, Transport Co acting president Chatchawan Phonamontham said around 130,000 people were expected to leave Bangkok on Friday for the Songkran holiday on some 5,000 buses.

An extra 1,000 buses would be deployed. On Thursday, over 123,000 passengers travelled in and out of Bangkok on some 6,600 buses.

Friday also saw heavy traffic on Asia Road in Ayutthaya heading north and Phahonyothin Road toward the northeast.