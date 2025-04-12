Private firms to help MotoGP

Listen to this article

Sorawong: TAT talking to agencies

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong shared an update on the renewal of the contract for Thailand to host the MotoGP Grand Prix event, calling for more involvement from the private sector.

Mr Sorawong on Friday said that the Tourism Authority of Thailand is currently in discussions with relevant agencies regarding the renewal of the MotoGP event in the country.

The minister also stressed the importance of the private sector's involvement.

He said that since the government helped establish the event and has hosted it for seven years, now it is time for private firms to step in.

Given the impressive viewership and economic benefits, private participation is urged to support the event. Such support would ensure the event would continue while reducing state funding, he said.

Regarding speculation about political interference, he dismissed such claims, insisting the sports matter is unrelated to politics.

"Politics and sports should remain separate," he said.

Reports of the government's plan to end its sponsorship of the MotoGP Grand Prix event surfaced last month amid a growing rift between the ruling Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties -- the main members of the ruling coalition.

Bhumjaithai's de facto leader, politician-turned-sports-promoter Newin Chidchob, is the chairman of Chang International Circuit, the hosting venue of the event in Buri Ram.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra responded to the matter by saying that the decision [to renew the contract] will be based on revenue, not politics.

Mr Sorawong confirmed that the MotoGP would take priority over Formula One.

He said talks with F1 are still in the feasibility study phase, with F1 preferring a street circuit model. The study is set to finish by 2028.

This year's edition of the MotoGP race, officially called the 2025 PT Grand Prix of Thailand, was held between Feb 28 and March 2.

The race, which was the opening event of the 2025 MotoGP calendar, drew about 224,624 spectators -- a record for the circuit -- and injected 5.04 billion baht into the economies of Buri Ram and its surrounding provinces.

The government signed a deal to host the MotoGP Grand Prix at Buri Ram's Chang International Circuit from 2018 to 2020, with an annual fee of 300 million baht.

The contract was renewed again for the period from 2021 to 2025, with the fee rising to 324 million baht annually.