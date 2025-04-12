Price to align with the times

For 79 years, the Bangkok Post has sought to provide Thai and international readers with quality journalism, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of local and international events.

Fair, balanced and accurate journalism is more critical than ever before given a rapidly changing society and turbulent international economic situation.

Due to rising production and operational costs, we will be adjusting the price of our weekday and Saturday editions from 30 baht to 40 baht per copy, effective May 1.

The price of the Sunday edition will remain unchanged at 40 baht. This will be the first increase in the cover price of the newspaper since 2008.

This adjustment will help us to maintain the high standards of journalism that have been our guiding principle since 1946 and reaffirm our commitment to our readers and our community in providing reliable news and content for the public interest.

Thank you for your understanding and continued readership.