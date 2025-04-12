4 held after alleged rape

Nakhon Phanom: Four males aged 15-25 have been detained in this northeastern province for allegedly drugging and raping a 15-year-old girl on Wednesday night.

The teenager has been receiving treatment in a hospital after she was found unconscious outside a house where she was previously seen drinking alcohol with around 10 of her peers.

One of the four detained males reportedly confessed to the crime.

Police believe about 10 people were involved, and all will be interrogated.

A witness, who said they had been searching for the girl, said they saw her walk out of the house and collapse.

He shook her body, but she showed no sign of responding. She was then taken to the hospital.

The witness said they had earlier seen her partying and drinking alcohol with others.

The girl's uncle said the hospital contacted him at around 11pm on Wednesday night about the girl's situation. The uncle said that his niece was in a state of shock since the alleged rape.