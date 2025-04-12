Two Italians rescued after getting lost in Koh Phangan jungle

Listen to this article

Officials talk to two Italian tourists after rescuing them from a jungle on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani on Friday night. (Photo: Tourist Police via Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA / SURAT THANI — Two Italian tourists have been rescued from a jungle on Koh Phangan after they lost their way during a trek.

Inspector Vinij Boonchit of the Tourist Police said on Saturday that Maria Abaca and Linda Raterro were found safe and unharmed in the jungle near Khom beach in Koh Phangan district, Surat Thani, on Friday night.

Police, district officials, park rangers and rescue volunteers began the search after the Italian embassy in Bangkok notified the Tourist Police office on the island about two missing citizens in the forest.

Pol Lt Col Vinij said the tourists were able to send their location to the rescue team. However, the team took around three hours to reach them due to heavy rain affecting the search efforts.

Holidaymakers head to a ferry at a pier in Don Sak district, Surat Thani, on Saturday for trips to Samui and Phangan islands. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

Songkran and Full Moon Party

Koh Phangan will be crowded again on Saturday due to the start of the Songkran festivities and the famous monthly Full Moon Party on Rin beach.

Benjawan Tanpaiboon, general manager of Seatran Ferry Co, said ferries to Koh Samui and nearby Koh Phangan depart every hour, with additional vessels on standby to take travellers from a pier in Don Sak district to the two island destinations.

"We have more travellers than usual because of the Full Moon Party coinciding with the Songkran festival, resulting in a high number of visitors," she said.

Deputy provincial governor Nanthawat Charoenwan estimated that the long break and the beach party would generate at least 50 million baht for the island.

Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 in Bangkok