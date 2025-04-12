Search for survivors continues as fatalities rise in Bangkok building collapse

Rescuers use heavy machinery at the site of a 30-storey state building that collapsed, following a powerful earthquake, in Bangkok's Chatuchak district on Friday. The 2.1-billion-baht under-construction skyscraper was reduced to a pile of rubble in a matter of seconds when the tremors hit on March 28. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Hope remains for two potential survivors trapped beneath the wreckage of a collapsed government building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, as two additional bodies were recovered following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in central Myanmar on March 28.

The fatalities, the 28th and 29th from the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building, were found in Zone C and retrieved from the debris at 12.30am and 1.10am Saturday.

Details about the recovered bodies remain undisclosed, as they have been sent for forensic analysis.

Rescuers said that the victims were found in a separate area from where a mobile phone light reignited hopes of survivors still being trapped below.

Search teams, accompanied by K9 units, began sweeping zones A and B at 6am, where they believed survivors could still be located. They retrieved what is thought to be a human head from one location after accessing it with a crane, but further testing is required to determine if it is linked to the victims of the collapse.

Members of the media observed personnel from the Department of Special Investigations (DSI), state civil engineers and representatives of China Railway Engineering No.10 (Thailand) Co (CREC) entering the site, though no information regarding their activities has been provided.

Rescuer Chanawich Sangkum reported that teams have not yet reached the area where the mobile phone light was spotted, which appeared to signal for help.

Preliminary camera surveys and scans have heightened hopes, but there has been no confirmation of living people in that area, according to Mr Chanawich.

As of 9am on Saturday, the unofficial tally stands at 27 dead, nine injured and 71 missing.