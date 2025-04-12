Chinese YouTuber allegedly assaulted by compatriots in Pattaya

A police officer speaks with a 37-year-old Chinese national who said he was assaulted and robbed by two compatriots in Pattaya on Saturday. (Photo supplied)

A self-proclaimed YouTuber of Chinese nationality was found in the early hours of Saturday with significant signs of assault, after he was allegedly lured into a mugging by two compatriots in Pattaya.

Police in the resort town in Chon Buri were alerted by a concerned citizen at 5.10am on Saturday that a man had been beaten and left by the side of the road in Soi Thep Prasit 6/1 in Bang Lamung district.

Patrol officers arriving at the scene found Li Hailong, 37, with a bloody lip, bruising around his right eye and scratches on his body.

He told police that he was a Chinese national and YouTube content creator, and that he had been approached by two other Chinese individuals while at a local entertainment venue.

He said the pair asked him to join them in their car, but upon arriving in a dark alleyway, they proceeded to assault him. After he pleaded with them to stop, the two made off with his mobile phone.

A concerned citizen identified only as Buayen came to his aid. The local woman said she happened to be riding by on her motorcycle when she heard calls for help and found the injured man.

Authorities sent the victim to the hospital for treatment and launched an investigation into the incident.

