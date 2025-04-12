Thailand sends third humanitarian team to Myanmar

Listen to this article

The third Thai humanitarian and disaster relief team to be sent to Myanmar gathers at Wing 6 in Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

Thailand on Saturday dispatched a third rotation of humanitarian personnel to assist in disaster relief efforts in Myanmar, which was severely affected by the March 28 earthquake.

The government has tasked the Royal Thai Armed Forces with leading the disaster relief operation and coordinating humanitarian assistance for Myanmar.

Under Operation Mandalay 82, the third contingent includes 17 officers from the Royal Thai Armed Forces, responsible for command, coordination, logistics, communications and security, along with a 30-member medical team from the Ministry of Public Health.

Gen Ukrit Boontanont, deputy commander of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, presided over the sendoff ceremony at Wing 6 in Bangkok. Senior government officials, including Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, also attended to show support for the mission.

Dr Opas thanked the armed forces and medical staff for their dedication, saying the operation reflects Thailand’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian efforts in the region.

The primary mission is to support Myanmar authorities in delivering medical care to earthquake victims and aiding recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

So far, the Thai medical team has provided care to 160 people in remote areas, while the engineering team has constructed temporary shelters, installed lighting systems, and provided communication support.

The teams have also delivered donations from both public and private sectors to those affected by the disaster.

As of April 10, a total of 3,603 people in Myanmar had been confirmed dead from the earthquake, with 141 missing and 4,817 injured, according to the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management. Nearly 200,000 people are currently displaced. In Thailand, 30 people have died and 38 others have been injured.