PM heads to Chiang Mai for Songkran

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra greets people at the Bang Lamphu Pier before taking a boat ride to see some waterside communities in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: @IngShin X account)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is heading to Chiang Mai to take part in Songkran festivities on Sunday and promote culture and tourism.

Ms Paetongtarn will preside over the opening of the Amazing Songkran Chiangmai x Boryeong Mud Festival 2025, a cultural collaboration between Thailand and South Korea, at the Tha Phae Gate, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Saturday.

She will also meet with representatives of various state agencies including poilice, administrative officials, military and medical teams to ensure they are ready to ensure the safety of holiday revellers in the northern province. Chiang Mai is also where her father, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, was born and raised.

As well, she will launch the Maha Songkran Chiang Mai Amazing Water Splash tunnel and the Tuk Tuk Thailand Maha Muan Maha Mun parade.

Later, she will visit Wat Phra Singh Woramahawihan to participate in the traditional water-pouring ceremony for the Phra Phuttha Sihing image before joining the SF My Water World Songkran Festival activity at Maya Lifestyle Shopping Centre.

On Monday, the PM will attend the Pee Mai Muang Sankamphaeng event in the Lhong Him Khao community, where she will observe local cultural performances, join in traditional Songkran rituals and sample Otop products.

“The prime minister’s visit highlights the government’s commitment to promoting Thai culture, tourism and its soft power strategy as key economic drivers,” said Mr Jirayu.