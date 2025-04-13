Holiday bonanza begins in Bangkok

Listen to this article

Revellers enjoy the water play on Bangkok's Khao San Road where CCTV camera efficiency is enhanced this year with an artificial intelligence system that memorises faces and measures crowdedness. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025, inviting Thai and international tourists to celebrate the Thai New Year in a five-day event running until April 15 along Ratchadamnoen Klang Road and Sanam Luang.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the event features light and sound shows, cultural parades from five regions, water-splashing zones and free concerts by top Thai artists.

Highlights include eight grand parades under the theme Thainess Iconic, with over 500 performers showcasing Thailand's identity and the soft power it creates.

There are also processions showcasing Thailand's gastronomy, elephants, fighting fish, tuk-tuks and regional dances.

The parades, to be held Saturday and Sunday, start at Democracy Monument and end at Sanam Luang.

Drone light shows featuring 1,200 drones will be held under two themes: Guardians of Siam, scheduled on April 12, 13 and 15 at 8.30pm-8.45pm, 8.15pm-8.30pm and 8pm-8.15pm respectively, and Thainess Eternal, scheduled on April 11 and 14 at 9pm-9.15pm and 8.45pm-9pm respectively.

Cultural performances, such as Hoo-Loo Musical Folk Drama and Hun Lakorn Lek puppetry, will also take place.

A wide range of activities including concerts from rockers Bodyslam, as well as Carabao, Jeff Satur, Zeal and others on the main stage.

There is also a Thai Charm zone featuring five "must-do" activities such as cooking demonstrations and food tastings; Muay Thai demonstrations; Thai massage; shopping for iconic Thai products such as elephant pants and herbal inhalers; and dressing up in Thai costumes and taking photo with cultural landmarks.

There are also temple fair games such as haunted house, outdoor movie screenings, a Ferris wheel, a water play zone with musical fountains and over 100 food and product booths from across the country.

To promote sustainability, the event includes "GC YOU Turn" campaign -- promoting proper waste separation and plastic waste management -- by PTT Global Chemical.

The TAT is also offering shuttle services from MRT Sanam Chai and Central Pinklao from April 11-15 between 3pm and 11pm.

Private vehicle drivers can part at Central Pinklao for free for 24 hours, Royal Navy at between 6am and 1am for 30 baht for the first hour and then 20 baht per hour and Tha Maharaj from 6am to midnight for 40 baht per hour and 100 baht after midnight.

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanachan said Saturday the Songkran festival this year is expected to generate 26.5 billion baht in revenue for the country.

Of this, 7.32 billion baht is expected from foreign tourists and 19.24 billion from domestic travellers -- up 7% and 9%, respectively, from last year with over 4.4 million domestic trips.

She quoted Traveloka, a leading Southeast Asian travel platform, as saying that Bangkok continues to be the region's most popular destination during the Songkran period.

The capital's vibrant water-splashing hotspots such as Khao San Road, Silom and Siam Square, along with cultural and music events reinforce Bangkok's status as a key festive hub, according to the site.

Secondary cities are also experiencing rapid tourism growth, in line with the government's policy to attract tourists seeking a more traditional Songkran celebration this year.

Travel searches for destinations such as Chumphon have risen by 95%, followed by similar bumps in the numbers of lookups for Nakhon Phanom (68%), Sakon Nakhon (53%), Loei (46%) and Nan (40%).

This indicated growing interest in authentic local Songkran experiences that reflect the country's unique nature, culture and tradition, spokesman say.