Govt launches safety campaign for tourists

The Marine Department has opened 39 tourist assistance centres nationwide to ensure safety during the Songkran holiday period while promoting responsible tourism.

As Thailand begins celebrating the extended Songkran holiday from April 12 to 16, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) has launched a nationwide safety and environmental protection initiative for tourists, particularly in coastal areas on islands and in urban forests.

Following MNRE's directive, 39 support and safety centres have been set up along the country's coastlines. These centres aim to ensure tourist safety and encourage the public to protect marine ecosystems by avoiding littering, refraining from feeding or touching rare marine animals, and respecting natural habitats.

Pinsak Suraswadi, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), said 544 officers equipped with 58 vehicles and 21 boats would assist tourists. The teams will focus on accident prevention both on land and at sea, with strict enforcement of safety regulations for boat operators.

Mr Pinsak said more than 4 million pieces of litter were collected from Thai waters last year. The most common waste items were plastic bags, plastic beverage bottles, and foam fragments, all of which pose threats to marine life. The public is encouraged to report marine emergencies or injured sea animals by calling the 24-hour Forest and Marine Protection Hotline at 1362.

Meanwhile, the Social Security Office (SSO) has advised Social Security Fund (SSF) subscribers to carry their ID cards while travelling during Songkran to ensure access to emergency medical care under the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) programme.

SSO secretary-general Marasri Jairangsee said SSF members who experience emergency illnesses or accidents can receive care at any nearby hospital without upfront payment. They only need to present their national ID card and notify their registered primary hospital within 72 hours. Migrant workers covered by the social security scheme are also eligible for UCEP services. They may present their social security card, passport, or any official document confirming their status. For more information, call the Social Security Hotline 1506.