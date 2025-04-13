New moves to stamp out illegal condo rentals

An aerial view of property in Pattaya (Bangkok Post file photo)

State agencies are being urged to work with online accommodation booking platforms to develop a system that allows only properly registered hotels and accommodation providers to accept online bookings.

The move comes from the House Committee on Consumer Protection following recent talks with state bodies and online travel agencies regarding the problem of condo units being illegally rented out, in breach of the Hotel Act 2004. Chanin Rungtanakiat, a Pheu Thai Party list-MP and member of the committee, said unlawful renting of condo units is commonly found through online booking platforms, so is partially the responsibility of those platforms.

"Their role in enabling these transactions is similar to enabling the sale of illegal products," he said. Under the law, violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht, with an additional daily fine of 10,000 baht until the illegal rental activity ceases. Most condo bylaws also explicitly prohibit daily rentals.

Mr Chanin said the government should integrate the efforts of various agencies to help stamp it out. These include the Department of Provincial Administration, the Electronic Transactions Development Agency, and the Office of the Consumer Protection Board.

The goal is to establish a system linking the database of hotel and accommodation licencees with online travel agencies (OTAs) handling room bookings. This would require any property registered to provide lodging services to input a legally valid licence code.

If implemented, this measure could reduce illegal accommodation, elevate service standards and safety levels for lodging in Thailand, and enhance peace of mind for guests, booking platform operators, and fellow residents in condos.

Earlier, amid a surge in complaints about illegal rentals, particularly in the Sukhumvit and Sathon areas, deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak said the Ministry of Interior had instructed the Department of Provincial Administration to closely monitor the situation and carry out inspections.

The government also issued a warning to foreigners who buy condo units and rent them out as hotel rooms that they are violating the law, Mr Anukul said.