Moo Deng welcomes lucky travellers at Thai airports during Songkran holidays

A young passenger grabs a Moo Deng doll from a luggage belt at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday. (Photo: Airports of Thailand Facebook account)

Some passengers returning home or holidaymakers visiting Thailand to enjoy the Thai new year festival have been greeted with dolls of an iconic animal that lures people around the world to get a glimpse of him.

Lucky air travellers waiting for their luggage to be unloaded from an airplane at Suvarnabhumi and five other international airports on Saturday got a surprise greeting with trays of Moo Deng dolls appearing on the baggage carousel.

All the Moo Deng dolls are donned with a Songkran-styled floral shirt and the operator, Airports of Thailand Plc, produced only 2,800 pieces for its six airports - Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang in Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai - during this holiday period.

The baby pygmy hippo – a global viral video sensation – draws people in Thailand and from other countries who flock to Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri to see him with their own eyes.

AoT President Kerati Kijmanawat on Saturday said the airport agency selected him to be a Songkran gift for passengers due to his popularity and charm that attracted travellers to visit Thailand.

The small hippo "has brought more customers to the airports under the supervision of AoT," he said.

A closer look at the Moo Deng dolls emerging on a luggage carousel. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chaiyutworakan)

Suvarnabhumi alone has estimated about 1.3 million passengers, local and international arrivals combined, will go through Thailand's main gateway airport between last Saturday and Thursday, a 2.05% increase from a year ago, according to the AoT chief. It would service 7,400 domestic and international flights during the seven-day period, up 7% from the festivities last year, he added.