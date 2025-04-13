30 more die in Songkran accidents as danger shifts to local roads

A car with a family of three on board slammed into a tree on Road 401 in Tha Sala district in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Sunday as the driver fell asleep behind the wheel. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

Songkran road accidents killed 30 travellers and injured 257 on the second travel day during the long break to celebrate the traditional new year.

The Road Safety Operation Centre on Sunday reported 248 accidents on Saturday, the second day of the safe driving campaign, bringing the total number of accidents to 459 so far.

The accidents on Saturday claimed 30 lives, three more than on the first day, with 257 injured, up from 201 the day earlier.

Motorcycles were still the most dangerous mode of transportation, accounting for 86% of all accidents. Most crashes resulted from driving over the speed limit, followed by driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the centre.

Bangkok registered the most death cases – nine – while Lamphun came in second at three. Most accidents took place on highways.

Friday and Saturday were the days when people travelled home or to vacation places.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong told a press conference at the centre that more accidents would now take place on local – not main – roads as travellers had already reached their destinations and started celebrating the festivities in their neighbourhoods or tourist destinations.

Highway police told Mcot Radio on Saturday they expected people to start their return trips from home or tourist places on Tuesday and traffic to Bangkok to peak on Wednesday. But many vacationers might take two more days off on Thursday and Friday to extend their stay and come back to work next weekend.