4 rangers injured by motorcycle bomb in Narathiwat

Police bomb experts collect evidence on a local road where a bomb targeting rangers went off in Rangae district, Narathiwat, on Sunday. (Photo: Adbullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT - Four rangers were injured when a bomb hidden in a motorcycle with a sidecar went off near their housing unit in Rangae district on Sunday.

Security cameras installed near the blast site showed an unknown number of men driving the motorcycle with a sidecar to Wat Chairattanaram, close to the sleeping quarters of Ranger Company 4503. After parking by the temple wall, they left the area, leaving the bomb to explode at 6.40am.

Rangae police said the blast slightly hurt four officers and all were sent to Rangae Hospital.

Army Region 4 commander Lt Gen Paisal Noosang inspected the scene and instructed more stringent measures for the safety of people as they were celebrating Songkran. Extra security was already in place in business districts in all four southernmost provinces, he added.