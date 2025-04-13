US wishes 'friend and ally' Thailand a happy Songkran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Reuters file photo)

The United States has wished Thailand a happy Songkran and expressed its appreciation for the long friendship between the two nations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended the warm wishes to the Thai people on Saturday saying, “On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the people of the Kingdom of Thailand a year of good fortune and renewal during this time of Songkran”.

“The United States and the American people are grateful for the long, close relationship we have with Thailand. As friends and allies, we look forward to finding new ways to work together to improve the lives and futures of both Thais and Americans.”

“To the people of the Kingdom of Thailand and to the Thai-American community in the United States, Happy Songkran and a Happy New Year,” he said.

In response, Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa expressed gratitude for the well-wishes and, on behalf of the Thai people, conveyed warm regards to both Mr Rubio and the American people in return.

Mr Maris also strongly agreed with Mr Rubio’s sentiments about the long relationship between the two countries and reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to working closely with the United States to further strengthen bilateral relations across all dimensions.