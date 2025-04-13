Storms, hail, hotter weather forecast in Thailand over Songkran holiday

Visitors enjoy water play on Khao San Road, Bangkok, as the Songkran festival officially began on Sunday. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

The Songkran holiday from Sunday to Wednesday will see summer storms, hailstorms and hotter weather in the North, the Northeast, the Central Plain and the East while rains will soak the South, according to the Meteorological Department.

The department said that a high-pressure system from China covered the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea, and consequently easterly and southeasterly winds would bring humidity to the North, the Northeast, the Central Plain and the East where the weather was hot.

That could result in summer storms and hailstorms in the region on Sunday and Monday.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, the high-pressure system will weaken, temperatures in the regions will rise and there may be thunderstorms. The department expected hot days in the regions during the period.

Meteorologists have forecast heavy rains in parts of the South from Sunday to Wednesday.