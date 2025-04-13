Regional airports busy as revellers jet in

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra joins the Songkran festival of Chiang Mai on Sunday. (Photo supplied)

Regional airports across Thailand are seeing an influx of domestic and international passengers as the country celebrates the Songkran festival.

On the first day of Songkran on Sunday, major cities such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Songkhla and Khon Kaen organised their own Songkran events, which drew thousands of tourists who were keen to participate in the annual festivities.

In Phuket, tourists descended on Patong Beach, which was buzzing with a myriad of activities that included merit-making ceremonies, traditional water blessings and dance performances that kicked off early in the morning. Water fights could be seen taking place throughout the day, especially along Bangla Road.

Meanwhile, in Chiang Mai, authorities organised a Lanna-style New Year celebration known as Pi Mai Mueang at the city’s Tha Phae Gate on Sunday.

Highlights of the event included the ceremonial bathing of a replica of the Phra Buddha Sihing icon, a procession of the Songkran goddess and a beauty pageant featuring 30 contestants in traditional attire on bicycles with paper parasols — a nostalgic nod to the lives of Lanna women in the past.

In Nakhon Ratchasima in the Northeast, locals took part in a morning merit-making ceremony, which included the ceremonial bathing of Buddha images. Many paid their respects to the city’s icon, Thao Suranari or “Lady Mo”.

This year’s “Korat Grand Songkran” event drew in over 100,000 tourists, generating more than 50 million baht in revenue, said the Ministry of Culture, which co-sponsored the event.

In Khon Kaen, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Khon Kaen office launched a “Songkran Two Ways” tour, offering free city bus rides for tourists to explore both spiritual tradition with classic merit-making activities and festive fun celebrations.

Highlights included spicy Isaan cuisine, water play, a human wave and live Mor Lam music performed on city buses.

In Songkhla in the South, the “Hat Yai Midnight Songkran” celebration showcased a unique all-night water battle, running from Saturday night until Sunday morning, the only event of its kind in Thailand. Tourists, including many from neighbouring Malaysia, packed Sanehanusorn Road for foam parties and live DJ sets.

In the morning, Buddhist merit-making ceremonies were held, many featuring replicas of Phra Buddha Sihing and Luang Pu Thuat, two revered figures in Hat Yai.

The Department of Airports (DoA), which manages the country’s regional airports, except six that are run by Airports of Thailand (AoT), reported a lively start to this year’s Songkran holidays. It said 44,819 passengers — 42,870 domestic, 1,949 international — and 299 flights passed through 29 airports under its supervision on April 11, a day before the official start of the Songkran holidays.

DoA director-general, Danai Ruengsuan, said a joint operations centre has been set up from April 11 to 17 to ensure the safety and efficiency of operations during the period.

Airports under the DoA also organised traditional water-pouring ceremonies and souvenir giveaways to welcome tourists.