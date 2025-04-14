Policeman bravely saves woman from swarm of attacking bees at famous temple

Listen to this article

Pol Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn Khanenin saves the woman from attacking bees with his uniform shirt at Wat Phra That Phanom in Nakhon Phanom province on Sunday. (Screenshot)

NAKHON PHANOM: A policeman bravely saved a woman who was attacked by a swarm of bees at a famous Buddhist temple in this northeastern province on Sunday.

A viral video showed a woman bending down while being stung by a swarm of bees at Wat Phra That Phanom Woramahawihan in That Phanom district.

The incident was witnessed by Pol Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn Khanenin, 32, who was on a patrol vehicle. The policeman then took off his uniform shirt and ran to the woman.

When he reached the woman, he shook his shirt to swat away the bees. He continued doing this for about 20 seconds while she slowly stepped away from the attack spot. The policeman then took her into his patrol vehicle and brought her to That Phanom Hospital where a lot of stings was withdrawn from her face and head.

Pol Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn said about eight visitors to the temple were attacked by bees but the one whom he rescued was being stung by a swarm possibly because she was the first target of bees.

The policeman said he did not have any careful consideration but a sole intention to save the woman. At the moment, he understood that the bees would focus only on the woman, not him.

He thought there might be several beehives at the temple and bees might be irritated by smoke from joss sticks as many people visited the temple during the Songkran festival.

Wat Phra That Phanom is a tourist attraction for its highly revered square-shaped Phra That Phanom stupa which is 53 metres tall and houses Buddha relics.