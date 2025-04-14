Policeman saves woman from swarm of attacking bees at famous temple

Pol Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn Khanenin uses his uniform shirt to ward off bees attacking a woman at Wat Phra That Phanom in Nakhon Phanom province on Sunday. (Screenshot)

NAKHON PHANOM: A policeman bravely saved a woman who was attacked by a swarm of bees at a famous Buddhist temple in this northeastern province on Sunday.

A viral video showed a woman bending down while being stung by a swarm of bees at Wat Phra That Phanom Woramahawihan in That Phanom district.

The incident was witnessed by Pol Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn Khanenin, 32, who was on a patrol vehicle. The policeman then took off his uniform shirt and ran to the woman.

When he reached the woman, he shook his shirt to swat away the bees. He continued doing this for about 20 seconds while she slowly stepped away from the attack spot. The policeman then took her into his patrol vehicle and brought her to That Phanom Hospital where a lot of stings were withdrawn from her face and head.

Pol Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn said about eight visitors to the temple were attacked by bees but the one he rescued was possibly their first target.

The policeman said he was not concerned for his own safety, but only for the that of the woman. At that moment, he understood that the bees would focus only on the woman, not him.

He thought there might be several beehives at the temple and the bees might have been irritated by smoke from joss sticks as many people visited the temple during the Songkran festival.

Wat Phra That Phanom is a tourist attraction for its highly revered square-shaped Phra That Phanom stupa which is 53 metres tall and houses Buddha relics.