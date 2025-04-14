Accidents, death toll down on Songkran holiday drives

Officers under the traffic unit of Muang police station direct vehicles taking part in the Songkran splash on the resort island of Phuket on Sunday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

An additional 39 deaths and 299 injuries from 296 accidents were recorded on Sunday, but all numbers were lower than last year as the count entered the third day of the new year break.

The Road Safety Operation Centre reported on Monday the country had 296 accidents on Sunday, which resulted in 39 deaths and 299 injured.

The government is tracking road accidents during this year's Songkran from last Friday to next Sunday as some travellers will set out on Thursday and Friday after the end of the festivities on Wednesday.

This year's three-day tally registered 756 accidents, 752 injuries and 100 deaths, all fewer than last year when 948 accidents occurred, leading to 965 injuries and 129 deaths.

All top provinces plagued by accidents on Sunday were in the southern region, led by Phuket with 15, 14 in Chumphon and 13 in Phatthalung. Pathum Thani, Sa Kaeo and Chiang Rai shared the most fatalities, three, while Lampang led the injury cases at 19.

Driving over the speed limit continued to lead the causes of the accidents and motorcycles remained the most dangerous mode of transportation.

Transport Co, a state enterprise of the Transport Ministry, and the State Railway of Thailand have released extra intercity buses and trains to take holidaymakers back to Bangkok. The agencies expected their returns to start on Tuesday.