Excavators dig deeper into collapsed Bangkok tower as fatalities rise

Listen to this article

The death toll at the collapsed State Audit Office in Chatuchak district of Bangkok was at 41, with 53 others still missing, as of Monday morning as excavators were digging deeper into the rubble.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported the figures on Monday morning. The number of victims at the scene remained at 103 and that of injured people at nine.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Monday morning that rescuers found four bodies on Sunday night.

According to reports, one was male and another female, while the gender of the other two could not be determined.

Rescuers also discovered human parts including legs, bones, hair and flesh at many locations under the rubble of the collapsed 30-storey building. The parts and bodies were sent to Police General Hospital for identification verification.

Mr Chadchart said workers reduced the height of the rubble from 26 metres to 20.5 metres and more bodies were found.

He expected more bodies to be retrieved in the next few days. Many construction workers may have been working between the 24th and 29th floors of the under-construction State Audit Office building on March 28 when it was hit by vibrations from the Myanmar earthquake and collapsed, the Bangkok governor said.

He also said that rescuers would try to find all bodies of the collapse victims and he expected the removal of the rubble could be finished late this month.