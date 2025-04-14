Senator's name 'illegally used' as collapsed State Audit Office project manager

Somkiat Chusaengsuk speaks to reporters at Wang Thong Lang police station in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo supplied)

An engineer who is also a senator told police his name was illegally used as a project manager by a firm hired to supervise the construction of the new State Audit Office (SAO) tower that collapsed late last month.

Somkiat Chusaengsuk, 66, said on Monday that his name had been used in the amended design of elevator shafts in the SAO project without his consent over the past five years.

Mr Somkiat said that he had nothing to do with the office project.

However, he knew an employee of the PKW joint venture and the latter had earlier contacted him.

PKW was a construction-supervising consultant of the SAO building project which collapsed during the Myanmar earthquake on March 28.

Later, the acquaintance disappeared and he did not sign any contract with the joint venture, the senator said.

Mr Somkiat said that his signatures were forged.