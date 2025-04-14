Thai PM promotes dad's hometown in Chiang Mai

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her father Thaksin join a traditional Thai New Year event in San Kamphaeng district, Chiang Mai, on Monday. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has invited Thais and tourists to join the Pee Mai Muang San Kamphaeng event and experience the charm of the Lhong Him Khao community in Chiang Mai.

Lhong Him Kao is a lively crafts community in San Kamphaeng district that showcases traditional Lanna arts, crafts and culture. Locals have turned their homes into cafes, homestays and craft shops, while weekly and annual handicraft markets such as Kad Chamcha and Kad Ton Yon draw in visitors.

Community-led initiatives such as Heart Space, a co-working area for young creatives, make it a model for promoting tourism through soft power.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the prime minister took part in key Lanna New Year rituals, including pouring sacred water in a traditional ceremony and paying respects to elders.

The PM greeted local residents and enjoyed the celebrations alongside her father Thaksin, her husband Pitaka Suksawat and Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.

Wearing a traditional northern outfit, she presented a garland to the Luang Pho Somprattana Buddha image at Wat Rong Wua Daeng and took part in a water pouring ceremony with local elders.

Ms Paetongtarn and her father also planted a Tung Lanna flag to mark her birth year for good luck.

During her visit, Ms Paetongtarn reflected on her personal connection to San Kamphaeng — her father’s hometown — and said the return brought feelings of warmth and nostalgia.

"My father grew up here and I used to hear stories about him living in one of the houses, selling coffee and shaved ice," she said.

She wished all Thais a joyful and safe Songkran, encouraging them to spend meaningful time with loved ones and recharge before returning to work.

The PM enjoyed the local products such as handwoven textiles, indigo-dyed clothing, silverware and ceramics. Local youths performed a show for the PM while her father did some shopping.

"The environment was warm and friendly and Ms Paetongtarn was delighted to greet visitors and take photographs with them," said Mr Jirayu.