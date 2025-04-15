Tough traffic rules sought

The Road Safety Operation Centre (RSOC) has called on law enforcement agencies to strictly apply traffic laws and come up with proactive measures to ensure road safety during Songkran.

Deputy Interior Ministry permanent secretary, Kajohn Srichavanotai, on Monday said motorcycles were involved in most road accidents over the past three days, with a failure to wear helmets and drunk driving being the main drivers of casualty figures.

The RSOC urged more intensive measures, including setting up community checkpoints to monitor dangerous behaviour and reminding people to wear safety gear and refrain from drinking while driving.

Authorities are also deploying mobile units for proactive measures, such as more patrols and ensuring no alcohol is sold in Songkran celebration zones.

Additionally, local agencies are being asked to monitor the sale of alcohol to minors and alcohol sales outside of legal hours. Mr Kajohn also warned that alcohol sellers would face legal consequences if an underage person involved in a road accident is found to have drunk alcohol.