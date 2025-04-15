EEF offers 'flexible' options to dropouts

On July 6, 2024, parents brought their children to the Equitable Education Fund's 'Mobile School' Open House at the Klong Toey slum community, Bangkok. Apichart Jinakul

Students will be offered flexible, tailor-made education options to encourage them to stay in school.

The Mobile School campaign was launched at the start of this Songkran festival as families returned home to celebrate the new year with their loved ones.

As part of the campaign, which runs until the end of next month, a caravan of celebrities is visiting various communities in the provinces, said Patanapong Sukmadan, assistant manager of Equitable Education Fund (EEF).

The celebrities are promoting various education options, including online and onsite learning, for school dropouts and students who may be reluctant to return to school next term, he said. These options can be tailored to best suit individuals' needs and living and working conditions, he said, adding relatives are also encouraged to get involved.

Many students drop out because they do not have access to education opportunities that may help them continue their studies even though they're not in school, he said. The Mobile School campaign is intended for everyone, including workers, he said.

Currently, there are 982,304 children aged three to 18 in the country, and while not all of them are in the formal education system for one reason or another, poverty is often a factor discouraging students from taking part, he said. The learning options on offer have been designed to help students finish their education, he said.

Students can either attend online or onsite classes, and teachers have been assigned to serve as advisers to those interested in taking part, he said. The EEF is launching the campaign in partnership with the Office of the Basic Education Commission, local administrative organisations, and various public and private organisations.