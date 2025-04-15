Drive to grow Thai food certification

Listen to this article

The government is encouraging Thai restaurants, both local and abroad, to apply for Thai SELECT certification to boost consumer confidence, promote food tourism, and strengthen Thailand's global brand through its renowned culinary culture.

Karom Polpornklang, deputy government spokesman, said applications for the 2025 Thai SELECT programme, a quality mark awarded by the Ministry of Commerce to signify excellence in Thai cuisine, are now open to Thai restaurants that meet key criteria.

Restaurants applying for the Thai SELECT mark, valid for three years, must have been operating for at least six months, have a minimum of 10 seats, offer a menu with at least 70% Thai dishes, and be led by a Thai head chef.

Certified restaurants must also maintain hygiene and aesthetic standards. Restaurants with more than one location must apply separately for each branch.

Mr Karom said the Thai SELECT certification not only opens marketing opportunities for restaurant operators but also symbolises trust for local and international customers.

He added the Ministry of Commerce is looking to enhance the Thai SELECT brand with a star-based system similar to the Michelin Guide to align with global standards, making it more recognisable and appealing on the international stage.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) said the Thai SELECT certification is recognised in 76 countries, with 2,163 Thai restaurants and 848 Thai food products holding the certification mark.

The growing success of Thai SELECT-certified restaurants was recently reported in Spain, with Thai cuisine gaining renewed visibility. The Thai Trade Office in Madrid's strategic marketing efforts, in collaboration with one of Spain's famous food influencers, fuelled the success.

Popular dishes among Spanish consumers include phad Thai, phad see-ew (stir-fried flat noodles with dark soy sauce), green curry, and tom kha gai (chicken in galangal-seethed coconut milk soup).

Currently, 17 Thai restaurants in Spain's Madrid, Barcelona, Badajoz, the Balearic Islands, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and Tarragona cities hold the Thai SELECT certification. In Portugal, six restaurants in Lisbon, Porto, and Beja are also certified.

DITP director Sunanta Kangvalkulkij said the Salón Gourmets 2025, one of Europe's largest food and beverage exhibitions, was held in Madrid last week, where Thai cuisine was showcased with an emphasis on the quality of Thai ingredients.

A Thai Festival Madrid, organised by the Royal Thai Embassy in Madrid and the Thai Trade Office, will be held in June to offer locals and tourists a full cultural experience. It will combine authentic Thai food with traditional arts, performances, and cooking demonstrations.

Thai restaurant operators and interested stakeholders can learn more or apply for the Thai Select certification programme at the Department of Business Development Hotline 1570, or 02-547 5954, or contact thaiselectdbd@gmail.com