Krabi quake leaves no damage, airport safe

Officials of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office inspect Krabi Hospital in Muang district on Sunday after an earthquake was reported in Nuea Khlong district. (Photo: Krabi Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office Facebook account)

All buildings and other structures, including the airport, are safe after a tremor in Krabi on Monday that resulted in no reports of deaths and injuries, according to the provincial governor.

Krabi governor Angkul Seelatheewakul said inspections after the quake found no damage at any buildings in the province or the airport, which is located in Nuea Khlong, the same district as the epicentre.

The 3.5-magnitude quake was detected at a depth of two kilometres at tambon Khlong Khamao in Nuea Khlong at 2.27pm on Monday, according to the Meteorological Department. The province sits on the Khlong Marui fault.

The quake was also felt at the airport and in Muang district, and social media showed people fleeing homes to stay outside for safety.

“The tremor was also reported at Krabi International Airport but there were no reports of damage, while the airport was operating as normal,” the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office in Krabi said.

The quake and its impacts did not reach the scale that a warning system would be activated, it added.