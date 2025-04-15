Official death toll reaches 44 at Bangkok collapse site

Listen to this article

Searchers look for signs of victims in the rubble of the collapsed State Audit Office in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

The official death toll at the collapsed State Audit Office construction site in Bangkok rose to 44 on Tuesday as workers continued to find more human bodies and parts on Monday night.

Bangkok deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej said on Tuesday morning that two more human bodies and 24 pieces of human flesh were found at the rubble Monday night and were sent to forensic police for identification.

Victim identification continued, with confirmed identifications raising the official death toll from 40 on Monday evening to 44 on Tuesday morning.

Nine injured survivors were located earlier and 50 people remain missing at the site in Chatuchak district, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

Ms Tavida said that relatives had come forward to provide DNA samples for examination and identification of 91 out of the 103 people known to be dead, injured or missing.

Thai officials have asked the Myanmar embassy to gather DNA samples from people near the Myanmar-Thai border that could help with the identification of others.

The deputy governor said that many steel rods were blocking rescuers from reaching bodies. She also said the Interior Ministry would pay 100,000 baht for the funeral of each dead victim.

The 30-storey headquarters of the State Audit Office collapsed during the 7.7-magnitude Myanmar earthquake on March 28. It was the only building in Bangkok to be brought down by the tremors.

Officials from several government organisations are investigating the cause of the collapse and examining the profiles of building contractors and the standards of construction materials.

Excavators are operated at the collapse site on Tuesday. (Video: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)