Young Briton found in Krabi after month-long silence

An appeal by the family of missing Briton Daniel Davies was posted on several social media sites including the Drama-addict Facebook page in Thailand, which has 3.4 million followers. (Screenshot)

A 26-year-old British man whose family had not heard from him in over a month was found safe on Tuesday afternoon in Krabi, according to local media reports.

The family of Daniel Davies, of Llanelli, Wales, said he last made contact with them on March 13, when he was reportedly staying at the Hangover Hostel on Koh Phi Phi Don in the southern province of Krabi.

Mr Davies’ aunt, Nicola Doran, made an emotional public appeal online for information about her nephew.

British media quoted the family as saying it was “highly out of character” for him not to stay in touch.

“Daniel’s phone is switched off and no one has heard from him in weeks, which isn’t like him at all,” The Mirror quoted his friend Lucia Froom as saying earlier.

The family filed a missing person report with Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales, who alerted their counterparts in Thailand.

As the case began to attract widespread attention in Thailand and abroad over the weekend, police and Thai immigration officers stepped up their efforts to find the missing Welshman.

On Tuesday police in Krabi said they had located Daniel at a hostel in Muang district and that he was safe, Thai PBS and other media reported.

“We’ve heard from Daniel and he’s safe,” a family representative told UK media outlets, though details about his whereabouts or reasons for breaking contact remained unclear.

The young traveller’s visa is reported to be valid until the end of this month but it is not known what his plans are after that.