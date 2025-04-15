Young Briton missing in Thailand for a month

Family in Wales appeals for help to find 26-year-old last seen on Koh Phi Phi in Krabi

Listen to this article

A picture of missing Briton Daniel Davies is seen in a post on the Drama-addict Facebook page, which has 3.4 million followers. (Screenshot)

The family of a 26-year-old British man who is missing in Thailand is appealing for help in locating him, after not hearing from him for more than a month.

The last time that Daniel Davies made contact with his family was March 13, when he was reportedly staying at the Hangover Hostel on Koh Phi Phi Don in the southern province of Krabi.

British media quoted the family as saying it was “highly out of character” for Daniel not to stay in touch. They filed a missing person report with Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales, who alerted their counterparts in Thailand.

Daniel is described as about six feet tall with a slim build, blonde hair and a beard.

His visa reportedly is valid until the end of this month. Police in Krabi are searching for him.

“Daniel’s phone is switched off and no one has heard from him in weeks, which isn’t like him at all,” The Mirror quoted his friend Lucia Froom as saying.

“If anyone knows anyone in Thailand or is planning a trip there soon, can people please keep an eye out for him.”