Beauty queen in Pattaya as party ends

Listen to this article

Central Pattana early this month presents Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kier Thelvik, centre, and the four ‘Continental Queens’ as global cultural ambassadors to help promote the Songkran Festival. Somchai Poomlard

People have begun to trickle back to Bangkok as Songkran winds down, with 100,000 travellers expected daily as the Transport Ministry continues its tightened safety measures on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Pattaya party-faithful may be among the last to return, however, with Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, scheduled to add a touch of international glamour when she joins in a specially arranged water-battle at Central Pattaya on Friday.

Transport Company acting president Chatchawan Prommaratham said an estimated 4,800 bus trips to Bangkok will be put on daily during the peak return period and station managers have been ordered to make sure drivers are prepared for the long journeys.

All Transport Co buses arriving in Bangkok will drop passengers at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, Gate 3, for easy access to the MRT Blue Line, SRT Red Line, public buses and taxis, he said.

In addition, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority has deployed buses on 15 routes from Mo Chit 2 terminal linking it with BTS Mo Chit Station and MRT Chatuchak Park Station from 4am to 10pm.

Transport Co has also coordinated with the Department of Land Transport to inspect public vehicles and drivers at 169 nationwide checkpoints.

Drug, alcohol tests and emergency equipment checks are part of the plan.

Two drivers will be allotted to each bus for particularly long-distance routes to ensure passenger safety.

Police have also been deployed to assist commuters at key terminals, he said.

Meanwhile, the Songkran festivities remain vibrant across the country, with Central shopping centres nationwide reporting over 10 million visitors during the holiday season.

At CentralWorld in Bangkok alone, more than one million revellers joined the celebrations.