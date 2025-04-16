Booze laws 'flouted over holiday'

Listen to this article

People join a Songkran event at a shopping mall in Bangkok on Sunday. Varuth Hirunyatheb

Sales of alcoholic beverages to underage buyers and illegal promotion of alcoholic beverages were apparent during the Songkran holidays, says StopDrink Network, an NGO-run alcohol watch organisation.

Major alcoholic brands in Thailand organised various promotional events including concerts or sales booths at 137 or more locations nationwide, said Teera Watcharapranee, director of StopDrink Network.

Of the 137 spots, 42 were areas allocated as water fighting zones on the street or the beach, 60 were entertainment venues, and the other locations were concert venues and department stores. These activities violated alcohol control and excise tax laws, he said.

A pack of four beer cans, for instance, were sold under one promotion for 199 baht. The drinks were sold to all comers, including children and heavily intoxicated people, even during the 2-5pm alcohol sale prohibition period, he said.

Certain branches of a well-known convenience store chain set up sale stalls outside their stores apparently with the intent to avoid being caught violating the law inside the premises, he said. StopDrink Network will hand over its evidence to state agencies, he said.

Celebrating the Thai New Year festival without alcohol could be popular and fun, he said. Alcohol-free Songkran celebrations at some department stores in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Nakhon Ratchasima, for instance, attracted just as many people as similar events elsewhere sponsored by breweries, Mr Teera said.

He added that alcohol brands benefited most over Songkran and would continue to do so as traditional "wan lai" celebrations continue in certain parts of Thailand.

The government needs to impose tight controls over the marketing methods of these brands to ensure they are socially responsible, said Mr Teera.