130k mule accounts closed

Listen to this article

More than 130,000 mule bank accounts were deactivated and more than 800 people arrested in the first three months of this year as authorities intensify a crackdown on online fraud and money laundering.

Sasikarn Wattanachan, deputy government spokeswoman, said the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society’s Anti-Online Crime Operation Center (AOC) has stepped up efforts to curb cybercrime.

During January-March this year, 135,279 mule accounts were closed and 869 individuals arrested in connection with the use of such accounts as well as fraudulent SIM cards.

Since the Emergency Decree on the Prevention and Suppression of Online Crime took effect in October 2023, authorities have apprehended a total of 5,399 suspects and deactivated 582,548 mule accounts.

Ms Sasikarn warned that individuals who allow their bank accounts to be used for illegal purposes face up to three years in prison, fines of up to 300,000 baht, or both.